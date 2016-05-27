UPDATE 1-Toll Brothers quarterly profit jumps on higher home sales
May 23 U.S. luxury homebuilder Toll Brothers Inc reported a 40 percent rise in quarterly profit as it sold more homes and said its orders jumped 26 percent.
May 27 Phoenix New Media Ltd
* Phoenix New Media announces new agreements with Phoenix TV
* Phoenix TV agreed to continue to license its copyrighted content and trademarks to company's affiliated consolidated entities
* Fees payable to Phoenix TV by company's affiliated consolidated entities will be RMB10 million for first year of agreements
* Fees payable to Phoenix TV will incrementally increase by 15% for each subsequent year of agreements Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Toll brothers reports FY 2017 2nd quarter and six month results