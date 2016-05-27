RPT-White House proposes $46.54 bln in cuts to agriculture over 10 years
CHICAGO, May 22 The White House budget on Monday proposed $46.54 billion in cuts to federal government funding for the agriculture sector over the next 10 years.
May 27 Cover 50 SpA :
* Q1 revenue from sales 10.7 million euros ($11.95 million), up 2.9 percent year on year
* Q1 EBITDA 3.5 million euros versus 3.6 million euros a year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8951 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
LONDON/DUBAI, May 23 Gulf-based bidders have emerged for the part-owned subsidiary of United Arab Shipping Company (UASC) whose sale is key to finalising the merger between UASC and German container shipping line Hapag Lloyd , sources close to the matter said.