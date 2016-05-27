Sabanci still seeking foreign investment with Cimsa - CEO Gocmen
ISTANBUL, May 23 Turkey's Sabanci Holding is prioritising its search for foreign investment with Cimsa , the company's cement manufacturer unit, its chief executive said on Tuesday.
May 27 Moody's :
* Revised its outlook for South African banking system to negative from stable
* Revised its outlook on S.African banks reflecting assessment that banks' creditworthiness likely to come under pressure in next 12-18 months
* Change in outlook is mainly due to the deteriorating operating conditions, which will challenge banks' asset quality and profitability
* Challenging economic outlook will strain borrowers' repayment capacity, fuelling increased asset risks
* We forecast real GDP growth will be only 0.5% this year, well below the country's economic potential and down from 1.3% in 2015 (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
* TO PAY GROSS DIVIDEND OF 0.19 EUROS PER SHARE ON MAY 29 Source text: http://bit.ly/2rw08gr