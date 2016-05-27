Sabanci still seeking foreign investment with Cimsa - CEO Gocmen
ISTANBUL, May 23 Turkey's Sabanci Holding is prioritising its search for foreign investment with Cimsa , the company's cement manufacturer unit, its chief executive said on Tuesday.
May 27 Acsion Ltd
* Expects to report eps of between 157.91 cents to 189.49 cents (an increase of between 140.6% and 188.8%), compared to eps of 65.62 cents Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* TO PAY GROSS DIVIDEND OF 0.19 EUROS PER SHARE ON MAY 29 Source text: http://bit.ly/2rw08gr