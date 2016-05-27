Sabanci still seeking foreign investment with Cimsa - CEO Gocmen
ISTANBUL, May 23 Turkey's Sabanci Holding is prioritising its search for foreign investment with Cimsa , the company's cement manufacturer unit, its chief executive said on Tuesday.
May 27 Oscar Properties Holding AB :
* Buys residential property in Nacka, Nacka Sicklaön 88:1
* Purchase price is 250 million Swedish crowns ($30.15 million) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.2917 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
ISTANBUL, May 23 Turkey's Sabanci Holding is prioritising its search for foreign investment with Cimsa , the company's cement manufacturer unit, its chief executive said on Tuesday.
* TO PAY GROSS DIVIDEND OF 0.19 EUROS PER SHARE ON MAY 29 Source text: http://bit.ly/2rw08gr