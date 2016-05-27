May 27 EU Medicines Agency

* EU Medicines Agency recommendations for May 2016

* Recommends against approval of Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd's ixazomib to treat multiple myeloma

* Recommends approval of AstraZeneca Plc's saxagliptin/dapagliflozin to treat type 2 diabetes

* Recommends approval of Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd and Janssen's bortezomib to treat multiple myeloma

* Recommends approval of Gilead Sciences Inc's sofosbuvir/velpatasvir to treat Hepatitis C

* Recommends approval of Merck & Co's Elbasvir / grazoprevir to treat Hepatitis C