UPDATE 1-Toll Brothers quarterly profit jumps on higher home sales
May 23 U.S. luxury homebuilder Toll Brothers Inc reported a 40 percent rise in quarterly profit as it sold more homes and said its orders jumped 26 percent.
May 27 EU Medicines Agency
* EU Medicines Agency recommendations for May 2016
* Recommends against approval of Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd's ixazomib to treat multiple myeloma
* Recommends approval of AstraZeneca Plc's saxagliptin/dapagliflozin to treat type 2 diabetes
* Recommends approval of Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd and Janssen's bortezomib to treat multiple myeloma
* Recommends approval of Gilead Sciences Inc's sofosbuvir/velpatasvir to treat Hepatitis C
* Recommends approval of Merck & Co's Elbasvir / grazoprevir to treat Hepatitis C Source text: bit.ly/20JOyWA Further company coverage:
