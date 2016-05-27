UPDATE 1-Toll Brothers quarterly profit jumps on higher home sales
May 23 U.S. luxury homebuilder Toll Brothers Inc reported a 40 percent rise in quarterly profit as it sold more homes and said its orders jumped 26 percent.
May 27 Amgen Inc
* Amgen receives positive CHMP opinion to extend indication of Kyprolis (carfilzomib) for the treatment of relapsed multiple myeloma
* CHMP positive opinion is based on data from phase 3 head-to-head endeavor study
* Committee for medicinal products for human use of EMA has adopted a positive opinion to extend current indication for Kyprolis
* CHMP positive opinion will now be reviewed by European Commission
* Toll brothers reports FY 2017 2nd quarter and six month results