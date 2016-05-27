May 27 Seaspan Corp :

* Seaspan accepts delivery of eighth 14000 TEU SAVER containership

* YM Width will commence a ten-year, fixed-rate time charter with Yang Ming Marine Transport Corp

* Yang Ming may extend charter for up to an additional two years

* Delivery of YM Width expands company's operating fleet to 89 vessels.