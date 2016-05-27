UPDATE 1-Toll Brothers quarterly profit jumps on higher home sales
May 23 U.S. luxury homebuilder Toll Brothers Inc reported a 40 percent rise in quarterly profit as it sold more homes and said its orders jumped 26 percent.
May 27 Atossa Genetics Inc :
* Has entered into a $10 million stock purchase agreement with Aspire Capital Fund, LLC
* Aspire committed to purchase up to $10 million of atossa's stock over 30 months, based on prevailing market prices Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
May 23 U.S. luxury homebuilder Toll Brothers Inc reported a 40 percent rise in quarterly profit as it sold more homes and said its orders jumped 26 percent.
* Toll brothers reports FY 2017 2nd quarter and six month results