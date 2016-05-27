May 27 CytoSorbents Corp

* Independent data safety monitoring board recommends continuation of CytoSorbents REFRESH I trial

* Independent data safety monitoring board found no safety concerns, recommended continuation of REFRESH I trial without changes

Plans to submit an investigational device exemption application later this year to initiate a pivotal, registration REFRESH 2 trial