UPDATE 1-Toll Brothers quarterly profit jumps on higher home sales
May 23 U.S. luxury homebuilder Toll Brothers Inc reported a 40 percent rise in quarterly profit as it sold more homes and said its orders jumped 26 percent.
May 27 CytoSorbents Corp
* Independent data safety monitoring board recommends continuation of CytoSorbents REFRESH I trial
* Independent data safety monitoring board found no safety concerns, recommended continuation of REFRESH I trial without changes
* Plans to submit an investigational device exemption application later this year to initiate a pivotal, registration REFRESH 2 trial
* Toll brothers reports FY 2017 2nd quarter and six month results