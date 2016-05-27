May 27 Macarthur Minerals Ltd :

* Entered MOU with Venturex Resources Ltd to enter into farm-in, JV for rights to lithium on VXR's sulphur springs project, Australia

* Company will earn into 51% of rights for lithium on sulphur springs by paying expenditure over a period of time