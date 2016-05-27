Brack Capital trade halted in Tel Aviv amid reports of Sagi buyout
JERUSALEM, May 23 The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange on Tuesday halted trade in Brack Capital Properties (BCP) ahead of an announcement of a "significant event".
May 27 Co-operative Bank Of Kenya Ltd
* Approved an 80 cents per share dividend for 2016 Source text (bit.ly/1XC47jU) Further company coverage:
JERUSALEM, May 23 The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange on Tuesday halted trade in Brack Capital Properties (BCP) ahead of an announcement of a "significant event".
* Notes announcement of IP Group and confirms that touchstone was approached by IP Group regarding a potential combination