May 27 Shawbrook Group Plc :

* Sale of Shawbrook Group Plc shares

* Special Opportunities Fund sold 13.8 million shares in company, representing 5.51 pct of company's issued share capital

* Following sale, SOF holds, in aggregate, 97.4 mln million shares in company, representing 38.87 pct of company's issued share capital.

* Sale was made in response to demand from investor looking to consolidate position as a significant long term investor in co