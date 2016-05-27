Brack Capital trade halted in Tel Aviv amid reports of Sagi buyout
JERUSALEM, May 23 The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange on Tuesday halted trade in Brack Capital Properties (BCP) ahead of an announcement of a "significant event".
May 27 Shawbrook Group Plc :
* Sale of Shawbrook Group Plc shares
* Special Opportunities Fund sold 13.8 million shares in company, representing 5.51 pct of company's issued share capital
* Following sale, SOF holds, in aggregate, 97.4 mln million shares in company, representing 38.87 pct of company's issued share capital.
* Sale was made in response to demand from investor looking to consolidate position as a significant long term investor in co Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
JERUSALEM, May 23 The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange on Tuesday halted trade in Brack Capital Properties (BCP) ahead of an announcement of a "significant event".
* Notes announcement of IP Group and confirms that touchstone was approached by IP Group regarding a potential combination