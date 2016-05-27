BRIEF-Zhejiang Xianju Pharmaceutical to acquire stake in US firm Occulo Holdings
* Says it signs agreement to acquire 36.6 percent stake in U.S. firm Occulo Holdings for $12 million
May 27 Grifols SA :
* Approves dividend payout of 90.6 million euros ($101.2 million) payable June 7
* To pay out dividend per share of 1.1326 euro gross or 0.1074 euros net of tax
May 23Shenzhen Neptunus Bioengineering Co Ltd : * Says it completes acquisition of Henan-based medicine unit Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/0n3fo7 Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)