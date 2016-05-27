UPDATE 1-Toll Brothers quarterly profit jumps on higher home sales
May 23 U.S. luxury homebuilder Toll Brothers Inc reported a 40 percent rise in quarterly profit as it sold more homes and said its orders jumped 26 percent.
May 27 Terex Corp :
* Terex announces talks with Zoomlion terminated
* Agreement to sell Material Handling & Port Solutions business to Konecranes to proceed
* Sale of MHPS to Konecranes for approximately $1.3 billion is subject to customary regulatory approvals
* Sale to be accretive to Terex's earnings per share
* Discussions with Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science And Technology for purchase of co, either with or without MHPS segment, terminated
* Toll brothers reports FY 2017 2nd quarter and six month results