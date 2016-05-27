May 27 Terex Corp :

* Terex announces talks with Zoomlion terminated

* Agreement to sell Material Handling & Port Solutions business to Konecranes to proceed

* Sale of MHPS to Konecranes for approximately $1.3 billion is subject to customary regulatory approvals

* Sale to be accretive to Terex's earnings per share

* Discussions with Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science And Technology for purchase of co, either with or without MHPS segment, terminated