May 27 Multi-color Corp :

* Qtrly net revenues increased 11% to $227.1 million from $205.5 million compared to prior year quarter

* Diluted EPS decreased to $0.49 per diluted share in current quarter

* Excluding items core EPS decreased 5% to $0.70 per diluted share during quarter

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.78, revenue view $225.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S