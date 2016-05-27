UPDATE 1-Toll Brothers quarterly profit jumps on higher home sales
May 23 U.S. luxury homebuilder Toll Brothers Inc reported a 40 percent rise in quarterly profit as it sold more homes and said its orders jumped 26 percent.
May 27 Multi-color Corp :
* Qtrly net revenues increased 11% to $227.1 million from $205.5 million compared to prior year quarter
* Diluted EPS decreased to $0.49 per diluted share in current quarter
* Excluding items core EPS decreased 5% to $0.70 per diluted share during quarter
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.78, revenue view $225.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Toll brothers reports FY 2017 2nd quarter and six month results