UPDATE 1-Toll Brothers quarterly profit jumps on higher home sales
May 23 U.S. luxury homebuilder Toll Brothers Inc reported a 40 percent rise in quarterly profit as it sold more homes and said its orders jumped 26 percent.
May 27 Autohome Inc :
* Petition has been filed under section 94 of Cayman Islands companies law by certain minority shareholders of company
* Board of directors of company is evaluating petition and how it may impact company's business and operations
