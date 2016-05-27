May 27 Nattopharma ASA :

* Karstein Gjersvik has via company KG Investment Comp AS bought 823,586 shares in Natto Pharma at 10 Norwegian crowns

* After transaction Karstein Gjersvik's holding in Nattopharma is 2.2 million shares, corresponding to 13 percent of Nattopharma share capital Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)