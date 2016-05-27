BRIEF-Zhejiang Xianju Pharmaceutical to acquire stake in US firm Occulo Holdings
* Says it signs agreement to acquire 36.6 percent stake in U.S. firm Occulo Holdings for $12 million
May 27 Nattopharma ASA :
* Karstein Gjersvik has via company KG Investment Comp AS bought 823,586 shares in Natto Pharma at 10 Norwegian crowns
* After transaction Karstein Gjersvik's holding in Nattopharma is 2.2 million shares, corresponding to 13 percent of Nattopharma share capital Source text for Eikon:
May 23Shenzhen Neptunus Bioengineering Co Ltd : * Says it completes acquisition of Henan-based medicine unit Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/0n3fo7 Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)