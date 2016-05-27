Fitch Affirms Bank of Communications, Taipei Branch at 'AA+(twn)'

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) TAIPEI, May 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Bank of Communications, Taipei Branch's (BOCOM Taipei) ratings at 'AA+(twn)' and 'F1+(twn)'. The Outlook is Stable. At the same time, its senior unsecured debt rating is affirmed at 'AA+(twn)'. The rating action follows the rating affirmation on its head office Bank of Communications Co., Ltd. (BOCOM, A/Stable/F1). See <a href="https://www.fitchratings.com/site/pr/1024065">Fitch Af