UPDATE 1-Toll Brothers quarterly profit jumps on higher home sales
May 23 U.S. luxury homebuilder Toll Brothers Inc reported a 40 percent rise in quarterly profit as it sold more homes and said its orders jumped 26 percent.
May 27 Seaspan Corp :
* Seaspan announces additional partial redemption of series c preferred shares
* Will exercise its right to redeem 3,400,000 shares of its 9.50 pct series C cumulative redeemable perpetual preferred shares
* Series C preferred shares will be redeemed at cash redemption price of $25.00 per share
* 3,400,000 series c preferred shares to be redeemed are in addition to previously announced redemption of 5,600,000 series c preferred shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 23 U.S. luxury homebuilder Toll Brothers Inc reported a 40 percent rise in quarterly profit as it sold more homes and said its orders jumped 26 percent.
* Toll brothers reports FY 2017 2nd quarter and six month results