May 27 (Reuters) -

* Cytrx Corp says on May 25, 2016, issued for benefit of claimants in matter of IN RE Cytrx Securities litigation total of 1.6 million shares of stock

* Cytrx Corp says shares were issued pursuant to court's judgment and order granting final approval of previously announced settlement of matter

* Cytrx Corp says for purposes of this settlement, the shares were valued at an aggregate of $4.5 million