Tech, banks keep European stocks afloat
* Spanish banks recover (Recasts, adds quotes and detail, updates prices)
May 27 IVS Group SA :
* Unit IVS Italia SpA buys vending business of Kikko Srl, active in Italian region Lazio
* Provisional value of the acquisition of Kikko is equal to about 1.5 million euros ($1.67 million) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8982 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Spanish banks recover (Recasts, adds quotes and detail, updates prices)
* SAYS DELIVERS 50 BUSES TO NIZHNIY NOVGOROD Source text - http://bit.ly/2rvOX7q