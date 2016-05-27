May 27 IVS Group SA :

* Unit IVS Italia SpA buys vending business of Kikko Srl, active in Italian region Lazio

* Provisional value of the acquisition of Kikko is equal to about 1.5 million euros ($1.67 million) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8982 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)