BRIEF-Toll Brothers reports Q2 EPS $0.73
* Toll brothers reports FY 2017 2nd quarter and six month results
May 27 Caesars Acquisition Co:
* Sees net revenue $9,196 million in 2017, $9,620 million in 2018, $10,053 million in 2019, $10,468 million in 2020 for Caesars Entertainment Corporation
* Caesars Entertainment Corp sees adjusted EBITDA $1,872 million in 2017, $2,069 million in 2018, $2,259 million in 2019, $2,425 million in 2020 Source text - 1.usa.gov/1VlTuSc Further company coverage:
* Non-Brokered private placement financing of approximately 1,250,000 units at a price of c$0.40 per units