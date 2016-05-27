May 27 Caesars Acquisition Co:

* Sees net revenue $9,196 million in 2017, $9,620 million in 2018, $10,053 million in 2019, $10,468 million in 2020 for Caesars Entertainment Corporation

* Caesars Entertainment Corp sees adjusted EBITDA $1,872 million in 2017, $2,069 million in 2018, $2,259 million in 2019, $2,425 million in 2020 Source text - 1.usa.gov/1VlTuSc