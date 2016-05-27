BRIEF-United Bank for Africa intends to launch up to $500 mln senior unsecured debt notes
* Says intention to launch up to $500 million senior unsecured medium term debt notes
May 27 Newhouse Broadcasting Corp
* Newhouse Broadcasting Corp reports 13.0 percent stake in Charter Communications Inc as of May 17 - SEC filingSource text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* RECOMMENDS NO DIVIDEND FOR 2016 Source text - http://bit.ly/2q5XxtS