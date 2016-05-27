BRIEF-United Bank for Africa intends to launch up to $500 mln senior unsecured debt notes
* Says intention to launch up to $500 million senior unsecured medium term debt notes
May 27 Fitch
* Fitch maintains Cigna on rating watch negative
* Negative watch status reflects fitch's expectation that anthem's post-acquisition financial leverage metrics will be meaningfully higher Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* RECOMMENDS NO DIVIDEND FOR 2016 Source text - http://bit.ly/2q5XxtS