May 27 S&P

* Weight Watchers International Inc. 'B-' ratings affirmed, outlook stable; recovery unchanged

* Affirmation reflects expectations that weight watchers' credit metrics will modestly strengthen including financial leverage to the low 7.x by end of 2016

* Improvement is based on good membership growth in conjunction with a good marketing effort with board member, Oprah Winfrey