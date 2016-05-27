BRIEF-United Bank for Africa intends to launch up to $500 mln senior unsecured debt notes
* Says intention to launch up to $500 million senior unsecured medium term debt notes
May 28 Terraform Global Inc
* Submitted a plan to Nasdaq as to how it plans to regain compliance with Nasdaq's continued listing requirements - SEC filing
* Company intends to regain compliance by Sept. 26, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* RECOMMENDS NO DIVIDEND FOR 2016 Source text - http://bit.ly/2q5XxtS