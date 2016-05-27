UPDATE 1-Toll Brothers quarterly profit jumps on higher home sales
May 23 U.S. luxury homebuilder Toll Brothers Inc reported a 40 percent rise in quarterly profit as it sold more homes and said its orders jumped 26 percent.
May 27 Skypeople Fruit Juice Inc
* Received a letter from NASDAQ listing qualifications staff
* Granted an exception to file its annual report on Form 10-K for period ended December, 31, 2015 on or before July 15, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
