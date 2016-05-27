BRIEF-Zhejiang Xianju Pharmaceutical to acquire stake in US firm Occulo Holdings
* Says it signs agreement to acquire 36.6 percent stake in U.S. firm Occulo Holdings for $12 million
May 27 4SC AG :
* 4SC provides headline results from Yakult Honsha's Phase II trial of resminostat in combination with sorafenib as first line therapy in liver cancer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it signs agreement to acquire 36.6 percent stake in U.S. firm Occulo Holdings for $12 million
May 23Shenzhen Neptunus Bioengineering Co Ltd : * Says it completes acquisition of Henan-based medicine unit Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/0n3fo7 Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)