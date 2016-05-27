UPDATE 1-Toll Brothers quarterly profit jumps on higher home sales
May 23 U.S. luxury homebuilder Toll Brothers Inc reported a 40 percent rise in quarterly profit as it sold more homes and said its orders jumped 26 percent.
May 27 S&P Global Ratings
* Viacom inc. Management and governance assessment revised to fair from satisfactory; 'BBB-' rating affirmed
* Believe litigation against Redstone trust trustees, background over succession planning reflect "poorly" on Viacom's corporate governance Source (bit.ly/1U0z3Fk) Further company coverage:
* Toll brothers reports FY 2017 2nd quarter and six month results