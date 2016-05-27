BRIEF-Obducat receives order from Femto-ST in France
* OBDUCAT AB (PUBL) SUBSIDIARY SOLAR-SEMI GMBH HAS RECEIVED AN ORDER FROM FEMTO-ST IN BESANCON - FRANCE
May 27 Dcd Media Plc
* Results for year to 31 December 2015 remain in line with directors' expectations
* Directors have decided to cease development activities within production division with immediate effect
* "There will be a number of redundancies in production division"
* Management expects that further charges of £0.2m will have accrued by 31 December 2016. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
