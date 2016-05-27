BRIEF-Toll Brothers reports Q2 EPS $0.73
* Toll brothers reports FY 2017 2nd quarter and six month results
May 27 Fitch:
* Fitch downgrades GSK to 'A', outlook stable
* Downgrade reflects fitch's view of a weakening business risk profile for GlaxoSmithKline PLC
* Has also downgraded senior unsecured rating for debt issued under Glaxosmithkline Capital PLC to 'A' from 'A+'
* Has assigned a senior unsecured rating of 'A' to debt issued by GlaxoSmithKline Capital Inc
* Non-Brokered private placement financing of approximately 1,250,000 units at a price of c$0.40 per units