May 27 Nikkei:

* Honda Motor to hike North American HR-V output 60 pct - Nikkei

* One of the goals of reshuffle is to raise output capacity of Honda Motor's HR-V compact SUV by 60 pct from the 2015 level to around 160,000 units - Nikkei

* Output hike will be achieved by Honda Motor in 2017 or later by moving portion of manufacturing operations for Acura MDX elsewhere - Nikkei

* Honda Motor anticipates another year of record sales in the U.S. in 2016 - Nikkei

* Honda Motor aims to rebalance production arrangements not only in the U.S., but also in Japan and Europe - Nikkei