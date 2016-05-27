Tech, banks keep European stocks afloat
* Spanish banks recover (Recasts, adds quotes and detail, updates prices)
May 27 Pbf Energy Inc
* Pbf energy and pbf logistics announce retirement of thomas d. O'malley
* Thomas d. O'malley , will retire from his positions at companies at end of june 2016
* O'malley will continue to act as a consultant to pbf through december 2018 .
* Thomas nimbley , chief executive officer of pbf and pbfx, will also assume title of chairman of board upon o'malley's retirement
* Says it signs agreement to acquire 36.6 percent stake in U.S. firm Occulo Holdings for $12 million