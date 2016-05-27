BRIEF-United Bank for Africa intends to launch up to $500 mln senior unsecured debt notes
* Says intention to launch up to $500 million senior unsecured medium term debt notes
May 27 Planet Fitness Inc
* Selling stockholders are offering up to 10.0 million shares of co's common stock - SEC filing Source text (1.usa.gov/1sTnbz6) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Says intention to launch up to $500 million senior unsecured medium term debt notes
* RECOMMENDS NO DIVIDEND FOR 2016 Source text - http://bit.ly/2q5XxtS