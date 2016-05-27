Tech, banks keep European stocks afloat
* Spanish banks recover (Recasts, adds quotes and detail, updates prices)
May 27 U.S. FDA :
* Approves Zinbryta to treat multiple sclerosis
* Zinbryta has a boxed warning & is available only through a restricted distribution program under a risk evaluation and mitigation strategy
* Boxed warning on Zinbryta tells prescribers that the drug can cause severe liver injury, including life-threatening and fatal events
* Additional highlighted warnings include hypersensitivity reactions increased risk of infections,symptoms of depression,suicidal ideation Source text - 1.usa.gov/1TILwDg (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Spanish banks recover (Recasts, adds quotes and detail, updates prices)
* Says it signs agreement to acquire 36.6 percent stake in U.S. firm Occulo Holdings for $12 million