BRIEF-United Bank for Africa intends to launch up to $500 mln senior unsecured debt notes
* Says intention to launch up to $500 million senior unsecured medium term debt notes
May 27 Calpers
* Proxy access proposal passes at old republic annual shareowner meeting
* Proposal included beneficial ownership of at least 3 percent of outstanding stock, 3 years of continuous ownership, ability to nominate up to 25 percent of board Source text : (bit.ly/1TNUnlp) (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749-1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)
* Says intention to launch up to $500 million senior unsecured medium term debt notes
* RECOMMENDS NO DIVIDEND FOR 2016 Source text - http://bit.ly/2q5XxtS