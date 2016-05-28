BRIEF-Livanova announces Thad Huston as chief financial officer
* Livanova Plc - Thad Huston will join company as its new chief financial officer effective May 20, 2017
May 27 Republic Airways Holdings Inc:
* Republic Airways Holdings Inc and United Airlines reach comprehensive agreement on a long term commercial relationship
* Amended agreement would provide for uninterrupted flying of all 54 E170s and E175s currently operated by Republic for United
* Agreement would provide for uninterrupted flying of future Ejet flying by Republic for United through term extensions
* Agreement will become effective upon issuance of the approval order by the court.
May 16 Yahoo Inc said on Tuesday it would buy back $3 billion of its common shares to provide liquidity to stockholders looking to sell shares ahead of the company's pending deal with Verizon Communications Inc.