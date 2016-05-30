May 30 Oncodesign SA :

* Announces it has received notification of the grant of patent EP2760453 by the European Patent Office

* Says patent protects novel macrocyclic compounds and their use as inhibitors of LRRK2 (Leucine-Rich Repeat Kinase 2) that can be used in the treatment and diagnosis of diseases in which LRRK2 plays a major role