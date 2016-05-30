BRIEF-Orascom Hotels and Development posts Q1 consol profit
* Q1 consol net profit EGP 75.9 million versus loss of EGP 118 million year ago
May 30 Kotipizza Group Oyj :
* Kotipizza's Marketing Co-operative changes into Franchisee Co-operative
* Change is going to have financial effect on Kotipizza Group
* Funds collected for Kotipizza's countrywide marketing, 4 percent of sales of Kotipizza chain, are going to be invoiced to the Kotipizza segment starting July 1, 2016
* This will grow segment's, and thus group's turnover without affecting profit, but will have an effect on relative profitability
* In 2015, Marketing Co-operative had a turnover of about 3.2 million euros ($3.6 million) Source text for Eikon:
($1 = 0.9004 euros)
