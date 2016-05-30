May 30 Aega ASA (formerly Nordic Financials ASA) :

* Has successfully completed a private placement through issuance of new shares for total consideration of 25.5 million Norwegian crowns ($3.05 million)

* Over-subscribed placement was made at a subscription price of 3 crowns per share

* Ambition, as outlined in stock exchange notice dated April 26, 2016, was to raise 15 million - 25 million crowns

* Share capital increase represents about 31.1 percent of outstanding shares in Aega

* Aims to reach total production capacity of 50MW by end of 2017

* Pioner Kapital AS acted as sole manager and bookrunner for private placement

