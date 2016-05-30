May 30 Kamux Suomi Oy (IPO-KAMUX.HE):

* Says IPO has been discontinued and listing on NASDAQ OMX Helsinki is cancelled

* Says discontinues IPO as it was discovered that payroll tax and other social security costs attributable to the company had not been paid for several years for certain compensations in kind for some individuals Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)