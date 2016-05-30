India's Punjab National Bank posts Q4 profit as bad loans ease
NEW DELHI/MUMBAI, May 16 India's Punjab National Bank reported on Tuesday a fourth-quarter net profit of 2.62 billion rupees ($41 million) as its bad loans eased.
May 30 Best Efforts Bank :
* Decides to place $5 million 001-BO series bonds
* Decides to place $150,000 BO-01 series bonds Source text for Eikon: bit.ly/1TRMSdf
LONDON, May 16 Dollar bonds issued by the International Bank of Azerbaijan fell on Tuesday after the Moody's agency downgraded its credit rating in light of the bank's debt restructuring.