BRIEF-Orascom Hotels and Development posts Q1 consol profit
* Q1 consol net profit EGP 75.9 million versus loss of EGP 118 million year ago
May 30 Broendbyernes IF Fodbold A/S :
* Riza Durmisi has been sold to Spanish La Liga club Real Betis
* Riza Durmisi will be trasferred to Real Betis on July 1, 2016
* Sale has positive impact on pre-tax income of about 17 million Danish crowns ($2.5 million)
* Keeps 2016 outlook unchanged
* Sees FY pre-tax loss of about 15 million - 25 million crowns
($1 = 6.6956 Danish crowns)
* In april, passenger car sales in europe totaled just over 1.23 million units, representing a 6.8% year-over-year decline