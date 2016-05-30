May 30 Broendbyernes IF Fodbold A/S :

* Riza Durmisi has been sold to Spanish La Liga club Real Betis

* Riza Durmisi will be trasferred to Real Betis on July 1, 2016

* Sale has positive impact on pre-tax income of about 17 million Danish crowns ($2.5 million)

* Keeps 2016 outlook unchanged

* Sees FY pre-tax loss of about 15 million - 25 million crowns

Source text for Eikon:

