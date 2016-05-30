BRIEF-Orascom Hotels and Development posts Q1 consol profit
* Q1 consol net profit EGP 75.9 million versus loss of EGP 118 million year ago
May 30 Famous Brands Ltd :
* Fy operating profit up 18% to r792 million
* Dividends up 14 pct to 405 cents per share
* Fy revenue up 31 pct to r4.3 billion
* Fy headline earnings per share up 16% to 541 cents per share
* In april, passenger car sales in europe totaled just over 1.23 million units, representing a 6.8% year-over-year decline