May 30 Famous Brands Ltd :

* Fy operating profit up 18% to r792 million

* Dividends up 14 pct to 405 cents per share

* Fy revenue up 31 pct to r4.3 billion

* Fy headline earnings per share up 16% to 541 cents per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)