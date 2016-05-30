BRIEF-Orascom Hotels and Development posts Q1 consol profit
* Q1 consol net profit EGP 75.9 million versus loss of EGP 118 million year ago
May 30 Svenska Cellulosa Sca Ab
* Says Productos Familia S.A., Colombia, of which SCA owns 50 percent of shares, found guilty in an anti-trust inquiry, will be fined approximately SEK 170 million
* As earlier communicated, SCA made a provision of approximately SEK 100m related to the Colombian competition authority's ongoing review of Familia. The amount was reported as an item affecting comparability in the first quarter of 2016
* Will make an additional provision of approximately SEK 70m related to the tissue category. The amount will be reported as an item affecting comparability in the second quarter of 2016
* Says the inquiry, which targeted Familia and four other companies in the market, pertains to activities that took place up until 2013
* Says investigation in Colombia regarding the baby diapers category is still ongoing and no provision has been made for this. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom)
* In april, passenger car sales in europe totaled just over 1.23 million units, representing a 6.8% year-over-year decline