India's Punjab National Bank posts Q4 profit as bad loans ease
NEW DELHI/MUMBAI, May 16 India's Punjab National Bank reported on Tuesday a fourth-quarter net profit of 2.62 billion rupees ($41 million) as its bad loans eased.
May 30 Acsion Ltd :
* Net profit after tax of r696.9m (2015: r40.8m)
* Group recorded revenue of r453.3m (2015: r107.4m) for fy
* Fy net profit after tax attributable to ordinary shareholders of r685.9m (2015: r40.8m)
LONDON, May 16 Dollar bonds issued by the International Bank of Azerbaijan fell on Tuesday after the Moody's agency downgraded its credit rating in light of the bank's debt restructuring.