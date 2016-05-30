BRIEF-Orascom Hotels and Development posts Q1 consol profit
* Q1 consol net profit EGP 75.9 million versus loss of EGP 118 million year ago
May 30 Chargeurs Sa
* Issuance of 57 million euros through a 7-year Euro private placement (Euro PP)
* Includes 25 million euros private placement notes issue underwritten by the French government-sponsored Novo 1 midcap fund, advised by Bnp Paribas Investment Partners and managed by France Titrisation
* Funds have been raised at a very attractive average interest rate of 2.90 pct
* Kepler Cheuvreux acted as the group's financial advisor and arranger for the deal and De Pardieu Brocas Maffei as its legal advisor
* Includes a 32 million euros bank loan provided and arranged by Landesbank Saar, Bank Of China Limited and Bred Banque Populaire Source text: bit.ly/1TRQUC8 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* In april, passenger car sales in europe totaled just over 1.23 million units, representing a 6.8% year-over-year decline