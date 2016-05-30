India's Punjab National Bank posts Q4 profit as bad loans ease
NEW DELHI/MUMBAI, May 16 India's Punjab National Bank reported on Tuesday a fourth-quarter net profit of 2.62 billion rupees ($41 million) as its bad loans eased.
May 30 Conwert Immobilien Invest SE :
* FFO I guidance for 2016 increased to 70 million euros ($77.74 million)
* Q1 rental income only slipped back slightly by 4.6 percent to 52.6 million euros (1-3/2015: 55.2 million euros)
* Q1 of 2016 conwert's revenues underwent a decline against Q1 of 2015, as expected, by 13.7 percent from 106.9 million to 92.3 million euros
* Is right on track to achieve its target of 300 - 350 milllion euros in sales proceeds from portfolio streamlining in 2016
* Q1 EBIT 25.1 million euros versus 32.5 million euros year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9004 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
LONDON, May 16 Dollar bonds issued by the International Bank of Azerbaijan fell on Tuesday after the Moody's agency downgraded its credit rating in light of the bank's debt restructuring.