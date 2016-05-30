BRIEF-Cray, Markley partner to provide supercomputing as a service
* Markley and cray partner to provide supercomputing as a service Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 30 Cellnex Telecom SA :
* Signs agreement with Protelindo Luxemburg SARL and Management Tower Europe SARL to acquire for 109 million euros ($121.1 million) 100 percent of Protelindo Netherlands BV, the company that manages 261 telecommunication towers in the Netherlands
* Says acquisition will provide estimated EBITDA of about 8 million euros in 2017
* To close the operation in the next two months
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9004 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Markley and cray partner to provide supercomputing as a service Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says top shareholder Gakken Holdings Co Ltd increased stake in the company to 31.5 percent from 19.1 percent